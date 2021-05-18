Ukrainian parliament accepts Infrastructure Ministry's resignation

The decision was backed by 284 MPs.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has accepted a letter of resignation submitted by Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii. The corresponding decision was backed by 284 lawmakers registered in the session hall with the required minimum being 226 MPs. Read alsoCabinet reshuffle: Ruling party's faction in Rada endorses candidates for three positions Kryklii's resignation: What is known On May 14, 2021, Ihor Petrashko and Vladyslav Kryklii – ministers of economy and infrastructure, respectively, filed resignation letters for approval by parliamentarians.

According to media reports, it was President Volodymyr Zelensky who asked Infrastructure Minister Kryklii and Economy Minister Petrashko to step down.

A source told the RBC Ukraine news agency that the President's Administration believes that during Kryklii's tenure, the Infrastructure Ministry made "mistakes in the management of the sector," in particular in the field of railway transport. According to Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, "scandals involving the ministry" also affected the situation.

The Cabinet of Ministers is going to nominate Ukravtodor chief Oleksandr Kubrakov for the Infrastructure Ministry's post for approval by Members of Parliament, according to preliminary information. Translation: Akulenko Olena

