Also, the government head submitted a motion to dismiss one more minister.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received resignation letters from the Minister for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko, and Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy.

That's according to Olha Tunii, press secretary for the Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Read alsoCabinet offers to prolong contracts of Naftogaz Supervisory BoardLawmakers will convene for an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday to consider the reshuffle, a source in the Servant of the People faction has told Liga.net. There are enough votes to support resignations, the source claimed.

The interlocutor in the President's Office told Liga Petrashko is stepping down over "inefficient" performance, while Krykliy is being criticized for allowing a "shadow back office" in the ministry, allegedly working in the interests of the transport committee chair, Yuriy Kisel.

Interlocutors say the incumbent chief of the State Tax Service, Oleksiy Liubchenko, is set to replace the economy minister and also become a Vice PM. Head of the Ukravtodor road management agency is bound to become the new infrastructure minister, the report by Liga adds.

As per MP Oleksiy Ustenko (SoP), Health Minister Maksym Stepanov may also be replaced soon by his current deputy, Viktor Liashko, Ukraine 24 reported.

On Friday, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has submitted to Parliament a motion to dismiss Maksym Stepanov from his post, LB.ua reports referring to Olha Tunii. The move comes amid widespread discontent over the slow COVID-19 vaccination pace, the agency wrote.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko