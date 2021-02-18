Podolyak says it's not time for resignations yet.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an anti-crisis communications adviser to Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, says there are no grounds for a government reshuffle yet.

"It seems to me the Cabinet of Ministers has not yet maximized its tenure," he told the RBC Ukraine news agency in an interview.

Read alsoGovernment bill on new procedure for appointing NABU chief submitted to parliamentAt the same time, Podolyak believes some governmental posts should be strengthened.

"For example, as of today there is a wide gap in the Energy Ministry's history, the absence of a minister...," he added.

Author: UNIAN