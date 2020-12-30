The president's team and the Constitutional Court have been trading barbs over Zelensky's move to suspend the chief judge pending criminal investigation.

Any "statements" posted on the website of the Constitutional Court, on which the court made no decisions, are legally null and void, says the President's Office.

"Regarding the latest statements by the Secretariat of the Constitutional Court. The Law of Ukraine 'On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine', the Rules of the Constitutional Court, and the Regulations on the official website of the Constitutional Court clearly define what information can be posted on the website of the Constitutional Court," the President's Office elaborated on its Telegram channel.

"Neither the above, nor any other normative legal act of Ukraine provides for the possibility of posting on the CCU's official website a statement by CCU Secretariat's Legal Department, drafted by no one knows whom, with the content that implied misappropriation of CCU powers by its Legal Department," the statement notes.

The Bankova, which is a colloquial name for the President's Office in Ukraine, said the posting of such "conclusions" and "explanations" on the official website of the Constitutional Court is intended to deliberately mislead the public and media regarding the CCU's legal stance.

"Accordingly, any 'statements', 'explanations', and 'conclusions' posted on the Court's website, on which the CCU made no decisions, are legally null and void, while the officials who ordered that they be released, must be brought to liability, including criminal one, for misappropriation of powers of the Constitutional Court," the statement says.

Read alsoConstitutional Court defies Zelensky's move to suspend chief judgeTupytstky's suspension from top post in CCU: Background

On December 24, a summons was received by the Constitutional Court obliging chief judge Tupytsky to report to the Office of the Prosecutor General on December 28 to be charged with a criminal offense. The investigation says Tupytsky, acting out of mercenary motives and in personal interests, as well as in the interests of the former chairman of the High Economic Court, tampered with a witness in criminal proceedings through bribery to make sure the witness refuse to testify or deliver a false testimony. In addition, Tupytsky three times during 2018-2019 falsely testified to the Prosecutor General's Office, which came along with the artificially created evidence on the part of defense in criminal proceedings into the illegal seizure of assets of OJSC Zuivsky Energy-Mechanical Plant.

Tupytsky did not report to the Office of the Prosecutor General, so the suspicion notice was sent to him by mail.

Read also"This is wild": Parliament, president's envoys react to Constitutional Court's defiant statementOn December 28, the Office of the Prosecutor General announced they would file a petition with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to suspend Tupytsky.

On December 29, Zelensky signed a decree suspending Tupytsky for a period of two months.

On December 30, a statement was released on the Constitutional Court's website, signed by the Secretariat's Legal Department, claiming that the President's Decree on suspending for two months chief judge Oleksandr Tupytsky was illegitimate.

Author: UNIAN