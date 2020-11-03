The EU has noted the complexity of the situation, appreciating the urgency with which President Zelensky and Government seek to address it.

The decision of Ukraine's Constitutional Court of October 27, 2020, on elements of the anti-corruption legislation has far-reaching consequences for the whole anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine established after the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, reads the statement delivered by the Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Peter Stano.

"The decision also calls into question a number of international commitments that Ukraine assumed in relation to its international partners, including the EU," the statement says.

The fight against corruption, the EU notes, is "one of the key benchmarks and commitments that Ukraine has taken in the framework of the Association Agreement, the recently agreed Macro-Financial Assistance programme between the EU and Ukraine and the Visa liberalisation process."

At the same time, the EU has noted the complexity of the situation, appreciating the urgency with which President Volodymyr Zelensky and Government seek to address it.

"We urge the Ukrainian authorities to rapidly restore the legislation on e-declaration of assets and corresponding tasks of the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption, as well as to stabilise the legal status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine before the 16 December deadline set by the Constitutional Court," the statement reads.

Ukrainians need a "robust judicial reform" so the EU encouraged the President, the Government and the Verkhovna Rada to "work together towards a comprehensive and sustainable solution."

"The EU stands ready to support our Ukrainian partners in this endeavour," the statement concludes.

Author: UNIAN