The maximum number of employees of the Center is 52 people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed off the regulation on the Center for Countering Disinformation.

As stated in Decree No. 187/2021 of May 7, the Center's staff is capped at 52, while the Cabinet is obliged within two weeks to determine remuneration conditions, the President's Office reports.

The Center is subordinate to the National Security and Defense Council and coordinated by NSDC secretary.

The Center's head shall be appointed and dismissed by President on NSDC Secretary's submission.

The Center's head shall be appointed and dismissed by President on NSDC Secretary's submission.

"The CCD ensures countering both existing and projected threats to national security and national interests in the information realm, identifies and counters disinformation, propaganda, destructive informational influence efforts and campaigns, and must also prevent attempts to manipulate public opinion," the press service noted.

The Center shall analyze and monitor events and phenomena in the information domain, the state of information security, and Ukraine's presence in the global information space.

Also, the CCD shall identify and research the existing and projected threats to the information security of Ukraine, factors affect their buildup, as well as predict their implications for national interests.

The center shall provide the NSDC with briefs and analytical papers regarding Ukraine's information security.

In addition, the Center shall take part in developing and implementing the Information Security Strategy, and analyze the progress of its implementation, in particular on countering disinformation.

The CCD is entitled to receive from the executive authorities, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, prosecutors, local authorities, enterprises and organizations statistical data, information, reference materials, , in accordance with the established procedure.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko