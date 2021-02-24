Among them is the Agreement on Civil Aviation and the Use of Airspace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decree No. 70/2021 on Ukraine's withdrawal from international treaties concluded within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

In particular, according to the decree, Ukraine is withdrawing from the Agreement on Civil Aviation and on the Use of Airspace, which was signed in Minsk on December 25, 1991, by Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine.

Under the agreement, the airspace of the signatory states is considered as common airspace. The parties to the agreement also created the Council for Aviation and the Use of Airspace and the Interstate Aviation Committee, which implements the decisions of the Council.

In addition, according to the presidential decree, Ukraine is no longer a signatory to the Agreement on the Use of Airspace, signed in Tashkent on May 15, 1992.

"By this document, the governments of Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Ukraine agreed, in particular, that the participating states will provide airspace over their territory for the activities of the CIS Armed Forces, but [they will] not take actions leading to the disruption or complication of their normal functioning," it said.

In his decree, the Ukrainian president tasked the Foreign Ministry to notify the Council on Aviation and the Use of Airspace of Ukraine's withdrawal from the Agreement on Civil Aviation and the Use of Airspace.

