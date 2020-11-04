At the same time, Ukrainian authorities are urged to refrain from "any actions that would have a lasting detrimental effect on the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary."

The co-rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of Ukraine, Alfred Heer (Switzerland), has expressed serious concern about the consequences of the recent decision of the Constitutional Court regarding anti-corruption legislation.

That's according to the PACE press service.

The move by the Constitutional Court "could have far-reaching detrimental effects on the anti-corruption structures in the country and their capacity to effectively fight corruption, including among the judiciary," the report says.

Read alsoEU calls on Ukraine to restore e-declaration of assets, work of anti-graft bodiesHeer has called upon the authorities "to take all necessary actions to restore the effective functioning of the e-declaration system and to clarify the legal status of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine."

At the same time, the co-rapporteur has urged the authorities to refrain from "any actions that would have a lasting detrimental effect on the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary."

"I share the concerns expressed by the Presidents of GRECO and the Venice Commission in that respect," said Alfred Heer.

Constitutional Court row: Latest

Author: UNIAN