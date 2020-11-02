Zelensky reminded the lawmakers that many had won the latest elections riding the wave of his public support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he could decide to dissolve Parliament if the legislators fail to support his initiative to dismiss all Constitutional Court judges to clear way for selecting the new CCU composition.

"You know, this is serious, this is no game. But I, as president, passed the ball to them. I believe that MPs have many options... It's they who have to decide further. I will support them even on the radical path I've talked about, the one I proposed," Zelensky told a panel show on ICTV.

The head of state said that earlier on Monday, he attended a meeting of the ruling parliamentary faction and called on lawmakers to show unity.

Read alsoVenice Commission, GRECO presidents concerned about Zelensky's bill to sack all Constitutional Court judgesThe guests at a TV studio asked the president if he was ready to dissolve Parliament if legislators failed to support his move on the Constitutional Court.

"I want this parliament to work for the state, I tell you frankly. It will also depend on the implementation of our plan and on the conclusions that our deputies will draw. Therefore, if it happens so that there is a political collapse, a real political conflict, if I see that I have no support in the Verkhovna Rada, and first of all – from the Servants of the People faction – they must be aware of responsibility. If we part ways, we will get out of this corner even in such a way [through the dissolution of Parliament]," the head of state replied...

At the same time, Zelensky reminded the lawmakers that many had won the latest elections riding the wave of his public support.

Constitutional Court row: Other reports

Author: UNIAN