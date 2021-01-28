This request is a follow-up to the recommendations of the Commission.

Chairperson of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has requested the Venice Commission's opinion on the draft Law "On Constitutional Procedure" and on the draft Law "On the Procedure for Consideration of Cases and Execution of Decisions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine" (CCU).

The commission announced this on its website on January 28.

Read alsoG7 Ambassadors provide advice on Constitutional Court reform in Ukraine

The request was stipulated in a letter dated January 26, 2021, it said.

This request is a follow-up to the recommendations of the Commission expressed in its two urgent opinions of December 2020 on the legislative situation regarding anti-corruption mechanisms and the reform of the Constitutional Court following judgment No.13-r/2020 of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine of October 27, 2020, requested by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Constitutional crisis

On October 27, the Constitutional Court made a decision on a motion filed by 47 Members of Parliament, having repealed Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code, which provided for criminal liability for inaccurate declaration by government officials of their income.

The Constitutional Court also recognized as unconstitutional the provisions of laws on the verification of e-declarations, and abolished the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to verify such declarations and identify conflict of interest.

On November 18, Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk signed a decree on the creation of an ad hoc working group on the legislative support of effective activities in the field of preventing corruption and improving legislative regulation of certain aspects of the Constitutional Court's work.

By December 1, the group had to hammer out amendments to the Criminal Code, laws on the prevention of corruption and on the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, which are conditioned by the Constitutional Court's ruling.

Author: UNIAN