Photo from president.gov.ua
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).
"Anyway, from today I'm already at work. The day will be busy, but I am very happy to plunge into work as usual," he said in a video message.
- On November 9, Zelensky announced he had tested positive for coronavirus.
- Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak also stated he was ill.
- The day before, the Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov tested positive.