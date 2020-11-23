Photo from president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Anyway, from today I'm already at work. The day will be busy, but I am very happy to plunge into work as usual," he said in a video message.

Author: UNIAN