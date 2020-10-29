U.S. diplomats issued a statement on the court's decision to block public access to government officials' e-declarations of assets.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has declared its support for the Ukrainian people and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the fight against attempts by certain individuals to "reverse the reforms" that are being introduced in Ukraine after the Revolution of Dignity.

The Embassy announced in a statement on Twitter on October 29.

"The United States supports the people of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Government and President Zelenskyy in the fight against intensifying attacks by vested interests to reverse the reforms of the past six years. Only when the common interest prevails over self-serving individuals will Ukraine realize the aspirations of the Revolution of Dignity," it said.

Constitutional Court's controversial decision on illegal enrichment: Facts

On October 27, the Constitutional Court ruled on a motion filed by 47 legislators to repeal Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code, which provides for criminal liability for inaccurate asset declaration by government officials.

The Constitutional Court also recognized the provisions of laws on the verification of officials' e-declarations as unconstitutional and deprived the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) of the authority to check asset declarations and identify conflicts of interest.

The Constitutional Court, by its decision, blocked the NACP's access to the state registers necessary for conducting special checks on declarations of candidates nominated for top positions in the government. Without such vetting, no head of a government agency could be appointed officially.

On October 28, the NACP closed access to the State E-Declarations Register.

On October 28, the Constitutional Court published the text of the respective decision adopted by its Grand Chamber, composed of 15 judges.

The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said that pursuant to the Constitutional Court's decision, all cases of inaccurate declaration of assets would be closed, and government officials convicted of abuse would thus evade liability.

