The European Union "is concerned about the impact of Russian disinformation about the vaccination process in Ukraine," says Valdis DOMBROVSKIS, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of an Economy that works for People, and Commissioner for Trade.

The Bloc is "ready to assist in the fight against this disinformation and vaccine skepticism," Dombrovskis said, addressing a plenary session in the European Parliament on the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement on Tuesday, February 9.

"We're exploring options to help Ukraine to receive early access to vaccines," the EC vice-president added.

Read alsoZelensky on snubbing Russian vaccine: Ukrainians "no rabbits"As part of the COVAX facility, Dombovskis recalled, Ukraine will receive 170,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine as early as February and 2.2. to 3.7 million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines during the first half of the year.

The EU is looking forward for vaccination to start in Ukraine this month, the official concluded.

COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine

On December 30, Ukraine signed a contract with China's Sinovac for the supply of 1.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

On January 30, 2021, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said Ukraine would receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within the COVAX (the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility) in February.

From the middle of February to the end of June 2021, Ukraine will obtain 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of an AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

In December 2020, the Health Ministry's coronavirus task force approved a COVID-19 immunization plan under which at least 50% of Ukrainians (20 million people) are to be vaccinated during 2021-2022.

On January 29, the National Commission for technology-related and environmental safety and emergencies approved a schedule for vaccination against the coronavirus in Ukraine in 2021.

On February 4, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said the vaccination against COVID-19 in the country would start on February 15.

Author: UNIAN