From January 25, Ukraine will return to the adaptive quarantine mode.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has no plans to insist on extending a lockdown beyond January 24.

That's according to Mykhailo Radutsky, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Aid, and Health Insurance who took to Facebook to report on the results of the ruling party's conference call with Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

According to the MP, the ministry is yet to analyze the effectiveness of stricter quarantine measures, introduced on January 8.

"The minister promised a public report on the results after January 24," wrote Radutsky. "In my opinion, this is important."

Read alsoMasks, social distancing until year-end: Shmyhal on quarantine prospectsHe added that the health ministry did not plan "to insist on extending the restrictions."

"From January 25, the country will return to adaptive quarantine," claims Radutsky.

On December 9, the Cabinet decided to introduce strict quarantine for the January 8-24 period.

The Cabinet says that the enhanced quarantine is aimed at curbing the incidence and calmly starting the vaccination process.

Cafes, restaurants, and bars have been told to suspend services (except for delivery and takeaway).

Also, cinemas, fitness clubs, gyms, swimming pools, theaters have been shut down pending lockdown.

Schools have suspended classes, non-grocery shops have been banned from selling their products, while entertainment, sports, and arts events have been barred.

At the same time, public transport keeps operating. Seating capacity has been mandated for all transport except subway.

Author: UNIAN