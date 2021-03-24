The Council may soon hold a separate meeting on COVID.

If coronavirus developments worsen, the whole country will have to be quarantined, believes Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

"Last March, we considered the issue at the National Security and Defense Council. I think a separate NSDC meeting will be held in the near future. This also applies to issues beyond coronavirus because the economy and many other things are all linked," Oleksiy Danilov has told the BBC in an interview.

Asked whether an all-Ukrainian lockdown could be discussed at the NSDC, the official said: "It will depend on people's behavior. We insist that each community, according to law, decide for itself whether to go on lockdown or impose other restrictions."

"When we close the regions completely, this is an exceptional case. And if the situation develops not by an optimistic scenario, I don't rule out that the whole country may be put on lockdown," said Danilov.

On a separate note, Danilov complained about disinformation spins on the "harms" of vaccination.

Read alsoZelensky calls on local authorities to support citizens, businesses amid lockdownThese "spins" are the result of a "diplomatic war": "A certain country promotes a certain vaccine, saying it's the best one."

"We just have to live through this – for another two to three months, not only Ukraine, but the whole world will be be seeing massive squabbles with some claiming that a certain vaccine is 100% effective, another one is 80%, and something else is 70%. This is a war of the whole pharmaceutical market," said the top security official.

"We will do everything to ensure that vaccination covers the entire country," Oleksiy Danilov said.

Reporting by UNIAN