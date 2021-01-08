Respective reports were confirmed by the official's press secretary.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has indeed asked the European Commission to help Ukraine to obtain a vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This was reported by the Ukrainian-registered European Pravda news outlet with reference to a comment by Shmyhal's Press Secretary Olha Kuryshko.

Read alsoFM Kuleba sees Russia's COVID-19 vaccine as part of hybrid warfare against Ukraine

"Indeed, the prime minister sent President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen an official letter, seeking early access to vaccination for Ukrainians. The point at issue is the delivery of vaccines to Ukraine earlier than March, when the first batches of vaccines under the COVAX Facility are expected," Kuryshko said.

Previous developments

Brussels-based RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak has said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal appealed to the European Commission for help in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thirteen countries of the European Union have called on the European Commission to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines for the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, including Ukraine.

At the end of 2020, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin said that Poland could hand 1.5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine over to Ukraine.

Author: UNIAN