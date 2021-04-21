Quarantine in Ukraine extended until June 30 / Photo from UNIAN
The Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, at a meeting on April 21 extended the coronavirus-related quarantine until June 30, 2021.
"The government is extending the emergency mode and, accordingly, the quarantine until June 30. This mode primarily concerns the state authorities and their constant readiness to counter the pandemic," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting, an UNIAN correspondent reported.
Read alsoKyiv may ease lockdown bans before month-endQuarantine in Ukraine
On February 24, 2021, Ukraine imposed an adaptive quarantine, having divided regions according to color zones of epidemic risks, namely the green, yellow, orange, or red zones.