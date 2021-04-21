Ukraine imposed an adaptive quarantine on February 24, 2021.

The Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, at a meeting on April 21 extended the coronavirus-related quarantine until June 30, 2021.

"The government is extending the emergency mode and, accordingly, the quarantine until June 30. This mode primarily concerns the state authorities and their constant readiness to counter the pandemic," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Read also Kyiv may ease lockdown bans before month-end Quarantine in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine imposed an adaptive quarantine, having divided regions according to color zones of epidemic risks, namely the green, yellow, orange, or red zones.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila