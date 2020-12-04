He estimates that over 150 lawmakers have been tested positive for the coronavirus.

Twenty-six Members of Parliament and 67 employees of the Verkhovna Rada secretariat were ill with COVID-19 as of December 4.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov announced this on a TV channel, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoZelensky: No lockdown in December

He estimates that more than 150 lawmakers have been tested positive for the coronavirus so far, but at the same time he says he does not know the exact figure.

Razumkov said he had also had COVID-19.

"The disease is quite insidious and the main problem is that it comes back. Therefore, [it's a mistake] to say that you were ill and it is over now. No, unfortunately, even in parliament there are MPs who have already been ill for the second time," he added.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 15,131 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 4, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 787,891.

Author: UNIAN