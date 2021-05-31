The relevant joint appeal has been submitted to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Aureliu Ciocoi have asked the European Commission to develop a mechanism for the transfer of COVID-19 vaccines by the European Union to the countries of the Eastern Partnership initiative on the same principle that has recently been applied to the countries of the Western Balkans.

The relevant joint appeal has been submitted to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, as reported on Ukraine's government portal.

"Such approach, combined with other efforts by partner countries, would help avoid vaccine shortages and provide the required amount within a reasonable time frame. The Associated Trio countries are convinced that only the combined efforts of all partners will help restore the balance in the pace of vaccination in the member states and partner countries, which, in turn, will help overcome the epidemic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible," the appeal says.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila