The high-ranking official says he will be self-isolating but plans to take part in a video conference of Normandy advisers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak says that he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

He announced this on Facebook on November 9.

Read alsoZelensky tests positive for COVID-19

"By the end of the working day, I have got some 'positive' news: I've tested positive for the coronavirus, but I feel fine," Yermak said.

He also announced that advisers to the Normandy leaders (Ukraine, France, Germany, and Russia) have scheduled a video conference call this week [on November 13].

"This is one of my most important priorities, so there is no time to be ill at all. Although I will be self-isolating, I plan to work as usual, without slowing down. If negotiations do not take place this week, it is definitely not my fault," Yermak added.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN