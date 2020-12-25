Vaccine producers are seeking access to the commercial market in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he will get vaccinated against COVID-19 at his own expense.

He announced this in an interview for the Focus magazine, answering a question whether he, as president, will be eligible for a free vaccine.

"As a president, I don't get anything for free," he said.

"When we negotiate with companies that will supply vaccines to Ukraine, they ask to open a commercial market for them. This indicates there is a segment of people all over the world – and our country is no exception – who will not pay attention to the price. They understand that the state has priority groups of the population – these are the low-income people, doctors, the army, teachers, people with serious illnesses. Therefore, people like me will get vaccinated at their own expense. This is normal," he said.

Vaccine against coronavirus in Ukraine

In March, the first batch with 8 million doses of a vaccine is expected to be shipped to Ukraine under the COVAX Facility. These doses are enough to vaccinate 4 million people, because one person needs two shots of the vaccine. Doctors, senior citizens, and seriously ill patients will get vaccinated first.

On December 24, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that his ministry was working out a plan to increase the vaccine quota as part of the COVAX global initiative from 8 million to 16 million doses.

On the same day, Stepanov signed a roadmap for mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine in 2021-2022.

Author: UNIAN