Both have gone for self-isolation, according to protocol.

Two deputy heads of the Ukrainian President's Office, Yulia Kovaliv and Andriy Smirnov, have contracted the coronavirus infection, says President's Press Secretary Yulia Mendel.

"Yulia Kovaliv and Andriy Smirnov were indeed diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. They are on self-isolation," Mendel has told UNIAN.

At the same time, the press secretary added that Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky and his Office chief Andriy Yermak have tested negative.

In turn, Yulia Kovaliv, wrote on Facebook that her husband and children also fell ill with COVID-19.

"Despite the fact that we strictly observed all sanitary norms, the disease didn't pass us by," Kovaliv said.

"Our condition is satisfactory, we're under medical supervision. As stipulated by the sanitary-epidemiological measures, we informed everyone whom we contacted over the past week. We are on self-isolation," Kovaliv added.

Read alsoZelensky accuses local authorities of sabotaging quarantine-related decisionsAs UNIAN reported earlier, as of the morning of October 27, a total of 355,601 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine, of which 6,590 were lethal, while 145,336 patients recovered. Over the past 24 hours, 6,677 new cases were recorded.

Coronavirus among Ukrainian politicians

According to Rada Speaker Dmytro Razumkov, at least 60 lawmakers have caught the coronavirus. That is, every eighth MP is sick with COVID-19.

Among the higher-profile figures who tested positive were the leader of European Solidarity party, former president Petro Poroshenko, head of Batkivshchyna Yulia Tymoshenko, and chair of Servant of the People, Oleksandr Kornienko. All of them have already recovered and returned to work.

The first MP who tested positive was Serhiy Shakhov with the Dovira group of deputies – back in March 2020.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has also had the coronavirus. She had to be hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia of moderate severity.

Later it became known that the president's son, Kyrylo, had also been sick.

Author: UNIAN