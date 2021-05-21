First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova informed the ambassador in detail about the tragic events of 1944 when Crimean Tatars had been forcibly deported from their homeland by the Soviet totalitarian regime.

Portuguese Ambassador to Ukraine António Machado on May 20 was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine over Portugal's position during the preparation of the EU's statement to the OSCE on human rights violations in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

That's according to the MFA's press service.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova informed the ambassador in detail about the tragic events of 1944 when Crimean Tatars had been forcibly deported by the Soviet totalitarian regime. "Today, in the worst traditions of the Soviet Union, the Russian occupation administration continues repressions against the Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea, resorting to unprecedented human rights violations," Dzhaparova stressed.

She also noted the EU in the addresses of its officials within the OSCE consistently acts as a reliable and constructive partner of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian side is sincerely grateful to all foreign partners who issued statements on the anniversary of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people from Crimea. I am convinced that building a better future based on the common values of democracy, freedom, human dignity, rule of law, and respect for human rights, we must not to forget important lessons of the past, such as the deportation of the Crimean Tatars carried out by the Stalinist regime 77 years ago," Dzhaparova said.

In turn, the ambassador said Portugal invariably supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

On May 20, Brussels-based RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak said Portugal on May 19 blocked a reference on the deportation of the Crimean Tatars in the EU's statement on Crimea.

"Yesterday, Portugal blocked a reference to the 77th anniversary of the deportation of Crimean Tatars in a statement on Crimea to be issued by the EU at OSCE. Previous statements have always mentioned the events of May 18-20, 1944," he tweeted.

