On December 11, the EU leaders in Brussels called for the extension of sanctions against Russia for the occupation of Ukraine's Crimea.

Brussels-based RFE/RL journalist Rikard Jozwiak has said the European Union ambassadors decided to prolong sanctions against Russia for the occupation of Ukraine's Crimea.

"EU ambassadors have approved the roll-over of the economic sanctions on Russia for another 6 months," he wrote on Twitter on December 16, 2020.

The decision should be approved by the EU Council and will come into force after its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Sanctions will be in effect until July 2021.

The EU leaders declared there had been no progress in the implementation of the Minsk peace agreements on Donbas, so the restrictions would continue.

Moreover, Ukraine has started preparations to sanction Russia over the sale of the Massandra winery in occupied Crimea.

