Kyiv will host the Crimean Platform Summit in May 2021.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a briefing, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

The initiative to create the Crimean Platform is developing dynamically, as Ukraine has actively been consulting with partners and getting support and positive feedback from them, he said.

"This work will not be paused for a single day and will be crowned with the Crimean Platform Summit, which will be held in Kyiv," he said.

"Today I can report that it has been officially decided that this summit will take place in May 2021," he added.

The minister expressed the hope the situation with the pandemic would stabilize by that time.

Crimean Platform

The Crimean Platform will operate at several levels.

The first is the highest political level, which will be joined by foreign heads of state and government. The second is the level of heads of foreign policy departments and defense ministers, the third is the inter-parliamentary level, and the fourth is the level of non-governmental experts.

To enhance the efficiency of government actions, as well as to attract additional intellectual resources to the platform, an expert network will be created.

Author: UNIAN