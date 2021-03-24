The strategy designates government priorities to protect human rights and freedoms violated as a result of the temporary occupation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the Strategy toward de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The head of state signed a decree putting into force the corresponding decision of the National Security and Defense Council of March 11, 2021, according to the press service of the President's Office.

"The document defines a set of measures of a diplomatic, military, economic, information, humanitarian and other nature, aimed at restoring territorial integrity and state sovereignty of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders through the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea," the statement says.

The strategy defines the priorities for the government to protect human rights and freedoms violated as a result of the temporary occupation of the Crimean peninsula, as well as the main directions of the relevant economic, social, humanitarian, environmental, information, defense, and security policies.

Read alsoFSB designing background Kremlin needs to "celebrate" Crimea grab anniversary – Ukraine intelligenceAlso, the President's Office notes, the Strategy sends a clear signal to the international community that Ukraine is consistent in its efforts to restore territorial integrity violated as a result of Russia's neglect of its international obligations.

In accordance with the Strategy, within the framework of state policy on ensuring the de-occupation of Crimea, Ukraine is initiating an international negotiation process to determine the modalities for the liberation of the temporarily occupied territory and the restoration of Ukraine's constitutional rule over this territory, based on the provisions of the Memorandum on security guarantees in connection with Ukraine's accession to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty on the, as well as on the results of the Crimean Platform's work.

"Ukraine is setting up and developing the Crimean Platform as a key foreign policy instrument for consolidating international efforts aimed at de-occupation and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, tackling the consequences caused by the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by Russia, as well as protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens," says the Strategy.

Also, the document calls for the unification of international efforts on protection of international law and ensuring peace and security in Europe.

Crimea De-occupation Strategy

On March 11, the Strategy for de-occupation and reintegration of the occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol was considered and approved by members of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the "three pillars" of Crimea's return to Ukraine: an approved strategy, consolidation, and synergy.

Now the Cabinet is supposed to develop an action plan, based on which the relevant agencies will prepare and will implement measures to ensure the de-occupation and reintegration of the peninsula.

Reporting by UNIAN