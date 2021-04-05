The Crimean Platform summit is scheduled for August 23, 2021.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokeswoman Yulia Mendel says over 10 countries have already backed an international platform designed to facilitate the end of the Russian occupation of Crimea.

"The creation of the Crimean Platform has already been welcomed by such countries as Lithuania, Great Britain, Turkey, and many others – there are over a dozen [countries]," she told the Dom TV channel.

"For some reason, Crimea was forgotten under the previous government, and the issue of getting the occupied peninsula back was not mentioned on any platform. Now President Zelensky is talking with leaders of many countries about a new decision – about the Crimean Platform," she added.

Crimean Platform to end Russian occupation

On September 23, 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who participated in the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, called on partners to join an international platform for the end of the Russian occupation of Crimea.

In December 2020, Zelensky announced that the creation of the Crimean platform had already been backed by powers on both sides of the Atlantic.

The platform will operate at several levels. The first, the highest one, is the political level, which will involve heads of state and government. The second level is that of top diplomats and defense chiefs, the third is the inter-parliamentary level, and the fourth will involve non-governmental experts. An expert network will be created to enhance the effectiveness of government action, as well as engage additional intellectual resources in the platform's work.

