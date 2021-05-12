Ukraine's top diplomat calls for making maximum efforts toward the inevitable de-occupation of Crimea.

President Zuzana Čaputová of Slovakia will take part in the inaugural summit of the international "Crimean platform for the de-occupation of the peninsula", set to be held in Kyiv on August 23.

That's according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba who spoke at a joint press conference with his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok in Bratislava on Wednesday.

Read alsoUkraine, Latvia presidents sign joint Declaration on Ukraine's European prospectThe top diplomat said he had informed his Slovak counterpart about the situation with the Normandy Four talks and the Minsk process for Donbas settlement, as well as about the escalation by Russia along the Russian-Ukrainian border and in the occupied territories.

"Slovakia is one of the first states in Europe and the world to demonstrate its solidarity with Ukraine as Russia has been building up its presence at the border in recent weeks. We really do appreciate it," Kuleba said.

"I'd also like to thank separately Slovakia and the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Chaputova, for her confirmation of participation in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform, which will be held in Kyiv in August this year. We must never forget about the Ukrainian Crimea and make every effort for its inevitable de-occupation," Kuleba emphasized.

Reporting by Yevgeny Matyushenko