The ministry says Russia has no status in Crimea, except as an occupying state.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine has reacted to threatening statements by the Russian Federation over the creation of the Crimean Platform, designed to end the occupation of the peninsula and integrate it into Ukraine.

"We call on the Russian Federation not to engage in political bullying. Threatening Ukraine and other states participating in the Crimean Platform is another manifestation of the marginalization of Russian foreign policy," spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko told UNIAN.

Last week, Russia's actions in Crimea received a clear international legal definition at the UN level as they were designated as an act of aggression, he stressed.

"Russia has no status in Crimea, except as an occupying state," the official said.

"The talk about encroachment on the 'territorial integrity of Russia' is an example of a distorted perception of reality. The thief does not acquire legal ownership of a stolen thing. Russia's internationally recognized borders have long been known. They do not include Crimea and Sevastopol," Nikolenko stressed.

Read alsoUkraine approves strategy to end Russian occupation of CrimeaThe diplomat added the national strategy approved by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and the Crimean Platform currently being created were designed to bring de-occupation efforts to a systemic level.

"The level of support our country receives at the stage of promoting the new international format, as well the efforts made by the Russian Federation to discredit this initiative, allow us talking about the right path we have chosen," Nikolenko said.

Crimean Platform: What is known

On March 12, 2021, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on all UN member states to join the Crimean Platform initiative. During a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on the Situation in Crimea, many countries expressed support for the creation of the Crimean Platform.

Reporting by UNIAN