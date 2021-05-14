The approach to shaping the strategy, the quality of the document and its relevance are "at the highest level," deputy PM believes.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine at its Friday meeting approved a strategy for the development of the cybersecurity industry for the next five years.

"A strategy for cybersecurity development for the next five years has been adopted. I believe the approach to shaping the strategy, the quality of the document and its relevance are at the highest level. From the audit of the current situation to understanding what we need to accomplish to make our country a global leader in cyber defense – everything is laid down in the strategy," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov told a Kyiv briefing following the NSDC meeting.

On May 13, the "Cybercenter UA30" was presented at a conference attended by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mykhailo Fedorov says "Cybercenter UA30" is an important element in the framework of cyber development and cybersecurity strategy.

Chief of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, Yuriy Shchihol, said Cyber ​​Center UA30 has at its disposal the latest technologies available in the country, employing the best specialists in the field of cyber defense and cybersecurity.

The team deals with cyberattacks and cyber incidents 24/7, the official says.

