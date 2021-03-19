Ukraine expresses readiness to hold a second round of bilateral cyber consultations with Germany.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during his Germany visit as head of the official delegation on March 19 met with the Federal Minister of Defense, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, to discuss the development of military-technical cooperation.

The parties also raised the issue of the security situation in eastern Ukraine and efforts to end the occupation of Crimea by Russia, the Cabinet's press service reports.

The prime minister stressed Ukraine's interest in intensifying military-technical cooperation with Germany as one of its major international partners.

In addition, Denys Shmyhal offered Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to exchange experience in the field of cybersecurity as Ukraine has been constantly repelling cyberattacks coming from Russia.

"Ukraine, in fact being a testing ground for the use of cyber tools for malicious purposes, has unique practical experience in neutralizing cyberattacks, which can be useful for partner countries," PM said.

The prime minister noted Ukraine's willingness to develop cooperation with Germany in the field of cybersecurity and, at this stage, he said, it is important to deepen sectoral cooperation.

In this regard, Ukraine expresses readiness to hold a second round of bilateral cyber consultations with Germany.

Read alsoNSDC reports cyberattack on gov't agencies' e-document flow networkThe Head of the Ukrainian Government assured the German defense chief that Euro-Atlantic integration is a priority of Ukraine's foreign and security policy. He also thanked Germany for its support in granting Ukraine the status of a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner.

"Ukraine will use this status to further strengthen relations with the Alliance. In particular, we seek to achieve that by expanding participation in NATO operations, training, and exercises, by strengthening information exchange between Ukraine and the Alliance, by exchanging experience and expertise on countering hybrid warfare, and by increasing the presence of Ukrainian specialists in NATO structures," the head of government said.

According to Denys Shmyhal, the implementation of real reform is Ukraine's path towards gaining membership in the Alliance. Therefore, Ukraine remains committed to structural reforms and modernization of the security and defense sector.

Prime Minister thanked for the highly professional advisory assistance provided by German defense advisers in the process of reforming Ukraine's defense sector. He also praised the significant financial and technical support rendered by the German defense ministry in the process of modernization of military medical facilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

