Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement has condemned violence that unfolded outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

"We strongly condemn the unprecedented violence against the US Congress. We are inspired by the resilience of this world’s oldest & greatest democratic institution that within mere hours of this horrific attack held a historic session that affirmed the will of the American people," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

D.C. unrest: Background

On Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol building of the U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C., where the meeting was held to officially affirm Joe Biden's election win.

Read alsoFour people die in Washington D.C. amid pro-Trump protestsThe meeting was interrupted after a number of protesters broke through cordons and rushed into the building. It was resumed only a few hours later.

By the morning of January 7, Congress affirmed Biden's victory.

Trump assured he was up for an orderly transition of power on January 20.

More than 50 people were detained amid protests. National Guard troops were sent in to clear the Capitol. In Washington, a public emergency was prolonged until the day after the inauguration.

Author: UNIAN