The minister hopes for political support of NATO allies that a decision on a NATO Membership Action Plan for Ukraine be made at the next NATO summit.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran says Ukraine is ready to increase contributions to NATO operations and send additional personnel to the Alliance structures.

"We're ready to increase national contributions to NATO-led operations, as well as send additional military and civilian personnel to the Alliance structures, and start implementing practical activities to establish online information exchange, using automated systems," he told the official government gazette Uriadovy Kurier on December 5.

According to Taran, all this should make Ukraine stronger and bring it closer to the strategic goal, that is full-fledged membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"In this context, we clearly define our ambitions to receive a NATO Membership Action Plan [MAP] and hope for the full political support of NATO allies that such a decision be made at the next NATO summit in 2021," the minister summed up.

