According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian government will do everything so that "paperless state" exists in reality, not on paper.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the country will enter the "paperless" mode on August 24, 2021, drastically curbing bureaucracy.

He announced this during the Diia Summit 2.0 within the all-Ukrainian forum "Ukraine 30. Digitization" in the city of Kyiv, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"On August 24, Ukraine will enter the 'paperless' mode, as we promised. No papers for public authorities, no one will demand from a citizen of Ukraine any papers or certificates for the provision of public services," the president said.

On May 14, 2021, the lawmakers registered a bill "On the specifics of providing e-public services" (No. 5495), which prohibits officials from demanding paper documents from Ukrainians.

By the end of the year, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to implement the introduction of the "paperless" mode, which provides for the rejection of paper documents in state institutions.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko