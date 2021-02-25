The president signed a decree on her appointment on February 25.

Oksana Markarova has commented on her appointment as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States.

"It is a great honor and an even greater responsibility to represent Ukraine in the United States of America," she wrote on Facebook on February 25. "I'm thankful to President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for their trust and ambitious tasks."

Markarova also noted that she was glad to join the "effective Ukrainian diplomatic army – men and women whose tireless work is an integral part of many victories both in the international arena and in Ukraine."

"I love Ukraine and believe that our thousand-year history, multiplied by unique resilience despite numerous attacks, and the initiated transformation into a modern, innovative country, together with returning to the European family and future NATO membership, gives us a chance to become a regional leader of a new quality in the 21st century and a trusted strategic partner for the United States of America," she added.

Previous developments

On November 20, Kuleba said that he had proposed that President Zelensky appoint ex-Minister of Finance Markarova as Ukraine's new ambassador to the United States.

Markarova headed the Finance Ministry in Ukraine from June 8, 2018 to March 4, 2020.

