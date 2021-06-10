The Crimean Platform summit is scheduled for August 23, 2021.

The Netherlands has confirmed its participation in the Crimean Platform summit, as well as official events on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva on June 9, 2021, had a phone conversation with Foreign Affairs and Defense Adviser to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Geoffrey van Leeuwen, according to the president's press service.

The Dutch official assured that his country would be represented at the appropriate level at the Crimean Platform's inaugural summit, as well as Ukraine independence events.

Read alsoSlovakia president to attend Crimean Platform inaugural summitHe also reiterated his state's stance in support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine remains unchanged.

"We invariably support Ukraine. A clear signal of our support was given during the visit of the Benelux Foreign Ministers to Ukraine in May," he said.

Crimean Platform to end Russian occupation

On September 23, 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who participated in the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, called on partners to join an international platform for the end of the Russian occupation of Crimea.

In December 2020, Zelensky announced that the creation of the Crimean platform had already been backed by powers on both sides of the Atlantic.

The platform will operate at several levels. The first, the highest one, is the political level, which will involve heads of state and government. The second level is that of top diplomats and defense chiefs, the third is the inter-parliamentary level, and the fourth will involve non-governmental experts. An expert network will be created to enhance the effectiveness of government action, as well as engage additional intellectual resources in the platform's work.

The Crimean Platform summit is scheduled for August 23, 2021.

