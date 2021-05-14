Trade and investment are key topics.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger is to visit Ukraine in two weeks.

This was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter on May 13.

Read alsoSlovakia president to attend Crimean Platform inaugural summit"The key topics of our meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger are trade, investment, energy security, infrastructure projects. Ukraine and Slovakia remain reliable partners and friends. We will be glad to welcome Mr. Prime Minister in Ukraine in two weeks," Kuleba said.

Earlier it became known that Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas will visit Ukraine from May 17 to May 19.

More news reports

Translation: Akulenko Olena, Translating by Kanaryan Lyudmila