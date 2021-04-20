The official mentioned, among other things, the rule of law and effective judicial reform.

United States authorities have listed key reforms that Ukraine should implement to improve the business climate and raise American investment.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin had a telephone conversation with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Europe and Eurasia David De Falco, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

In particular, the two officials discussed Ukraine's progress in the implementation of structural reforms.

De Falco noted that ensuring the rule of law and conducting effective judicial reform, strengthening the system of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine are key to improving the business climate and key to raising American investment.

He also drew the attention of the Ukrainian side to the need to complete land reform and launch large-scale privatization in Ukraine. He stressed that the United States is determined to continue to provide the necessary assistance for the successful implementation of the program of internal transformations in Ukraine.

Separately, De Falco welcomed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's plans to open the Consulate General in Houston, given the high economic potential of Texas and the significant prospects for cooperation between that state and Ukraine, in particular in the oil and gas sector. In addition, he confirmed the readiness of the U.S. Trade Office in Texas to provide the new diplomatic institution of Ukraine with practical assistance in establishing direct contacts with the state's business, organizing government and business visits of Ukrainian delegations to Texas, as well as accompanying bilateral contracts.

Translation: Akulenko Olena