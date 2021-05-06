Blinken is scheduled to meet with President Zelensky.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

He announced his visit on Twitter in the early hours of May 6, 2021.

"Wheels down in Kyiv as we look to strengthen the #USUkrainePartnership. This will be an important opportunity to discuss continued Russian aggression and to underscore the need for maintaining both the pace of and focus on reforms with our Ukrainian partners," he tweeted.

The plane landed at Boryspil International Airport on May 5 at approximately 11:40 p.m. local time.

The arrival was also covered by NBC News reporter Josh Lederman.

"Secretary of State Blinken has just landed in Ukraine, per pool reporter on the plane," he tweeted.

Read also"Inspector is coming": What Blinken is set to bring up during Ukraine visit

Blinken's visit to Ukraine

Blinken is the first senior Biden administration official to visit Kyiv.

The U.S. Secretary of State to Ukraine arrived in Ukraine on a two-day visit at Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's invitation.

On May 6, the heads of Ukrainian and American diplomacy will hold talks. They will discuss the development of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, deepening interaction in the political and security spheres, as well as boosting trade and investment.

Blinken will also hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, other senior officials and representatives of civil society.

Reporting by Akulenko Olena