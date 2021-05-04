U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine on May 5-6.

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will arrive in Kyiv along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will arrive in Kyiv along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken from May 4-6, 2021.

Blinken's upcoming visit to Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with RFE/RL said the key agenda of Blinken's visit includes security issues, as well as energy sector. The foreign minister also hopes for U.S. assistance in carrying out reforms in Ukraine.

Blinken is also set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and hold a number of other meetings, including with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, other officials, and representatives of civil society.

