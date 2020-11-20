The Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the U.S. is currently headed by Volodymyr Yelchenko.

Ukraine may appoint a new ambassador to the United States and former Finance Minister Oksana Markarova is a probable candidate.

The Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the United States is currently headed by Volodymyr Yelchenko, who was appointed by President Volodymyr Zelensky less than a year ago, but it has been decided to replace him with Markarova, according to the online newspaper zn.ua.

"The idea was introduced by [Chief of Zelensky's Staff] Andriy Yermak. It is necessary to resolve the issue with the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. There is no money. And Markarova is in good standing there," the newspaper said, citing its sources in the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A source in the Foreign Ministry comments on the possibility of Markarova's appointment in the following way: "The classic [diplomacy] returns to Washington after [Joe] Biden's victory, and Markarova is not a classic diplomat. The IMF is a very important factor, but the American direction is much broader, more systematic and requires more diplomatic practice and outlook."

Who is Oksana Markarova

Markarova headed the Ukrainian Finance Ministry from June 2018 to March 2020, being first acting minister, and from November 22, she was a full-fledged head of the ministry. She was a member of the National Security and Defense Council. After Markarova's resignation, she founded the Capital Market Development Foundation and launched her own startup.

