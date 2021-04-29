Both venues are suitable in terms of security.

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, may take place in Jerusalem or Vienna.

That's according to the Novoe Vremya media outlet with reference to informed sources.

Read alsoIsrael's Prime Minister could broker Zelensky-Putin talks, envoy suggestsIt is noted the Office of the President of Ukraine is now preparing several proposals for the venues of the bilateral meeting.

The Russian side has already been informed about this. The agenda is also being discussed through diplomatic channels.

However, the active phase of preparation for the meeting will begin after the May holidays.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has trusting relations both with us and with Russia. Therefore, Jerusalem is a good option. There is another one – Vienna. Both venues are suitable in terms of security and guaranteeing the equality of the sides," the source said.

Possible Zelensky-Putin meeting

In a televised address on April 20, 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to hold talks in Donbas.

On April 22, 2021, Putin responded to the invitation by suggesting that Zelensky could discuss the Donbas issue with the "leaders" of the two self-proclaimed republics, the "LPR/DPR," adding that Moscow remained open for contact on any other issues.

On April 26, 2021, Zelensky instructed Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak to arrange a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "It seems to me everything leads to the fact this meeting will take place," he said.

Speaking in an interview for the Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Zelensky said he would definitely meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and the Vatican City could be a venue for this meeting. Zelensky also suggested his direct negotiations with Putin could prevent the escalation of Russia's aggressive actions.

