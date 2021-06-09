The Ukrainian president stressed the Nord Stream 2 project is Russia's political weapon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau have coordinated positions on key issues on the agenda ahead of the G7 and NATO summits.

The leaders held a phone talk, as reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

In particular, Zelensky briefed Trudeau on the security situation in the east of Ukraine and near its borders.

The Ukrainian president stressed so far only part of the Russian troops and heavy weapons had been withdrawn from the temporarily occupied territories and from the Ukrainian borders.

"Russia has almost not withdrawn its troops. A mere 11,000 out of 105,000 Russian servicemen have been pulled back," Zelensky said.

He noted the importance of maintaining international pressure on Russia for real progress in the peace deal.

The Ukrainian president also stressed the Nord Stream 2 project is Russia's political weapon.

"We believe the completion of Nord Stream 2 will strengthen Russia as a player on the map of the world," he said.

In turn, Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as solidarity with Ukraine in countering Russia's ongoing aggression.

"We remain great friends. We will continue to support Ukraine," he said.

In addition, the two officials discussed practical cooperation to support Ukraine's efforts toward NATO membership.

"Particular attention was paid to better coordination of efforts between Ukraine and Canada in the case of the downing of Fight PS752 by Iran and bringing the perpetrators to justice," it said.

What is more, the parties touched upon plans for further political dialogue at the highest level.

Zelensky reminded Trudeau about an invitation to the Crimean Platform's inaugural summit in Kyiv and events on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila