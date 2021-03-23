The "association" shall be dissolved, its premises – closed, and members' meetings – banned, the minister said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday, March 23, broke the news that the Court of Appeal in France ruled to cancel state registration as a public organization of the so-called "representative center" of the unrecognized "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") in the city of Marseille.

"I officially confirm: the court of appeal in France shut down the so-called 'DPR center' in Marseille, declared it null and void, and such that has been founded unlawfully. The association shall be dissolved, its premises – closed, and members' meetings – banned. We've been fighting for this for a long time and now we won. I'm grateful to the court for a fair ruling," the minister wrote on Twitter on March 23, 2021.

"DPR representative center" in France: What is known

In 2018, the first-instance court of the French city of Aix-en-Provence refused to cancel state registration as a public organization of the "'DPR' representative center" in France.

Judges then saw no violations of the 1964 Vienna Convention (one of the main normative legal acts in the field of diplomatic law).

Reporting by UNIAN