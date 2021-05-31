Merkel says work in the Normandy format should continue.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is confident that recent developments in Belarus will in no way change the course of talks on Donbas in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia).

She announced this at a press conference after negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Read alsoUkraine wants more effective Normandy format, urges pressure on Russia – MFA

Merkel says progress in the Normandy negotiations is extremely slow, but the work should be continued.

"It is important to continue work in the Normandy format, although progress there is extremely difficult [to achieve]. This means that Germany and France have been helping Ukraine in this format, and this is important ... In my opinion, the Normandy format is unrelated to what has been happening in Belarus," she said.

Macron, in turn, confirmed Merkel's words, saying that a solution to the conflict in Donbas should be sought via the Normandy format.

"In such issues, it is necessary to consider whether it was possible to act more effectively. I do not see more effective ways of working than the Normandy format, within which progress has been made in recent months," he said.

Earlier developments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that France and Germany have somewhat weakened their positions in relation to Russia. "We know that we will go ahead with the Normandy format. I had a video meeting with President [of France Emmanuel] Macron, which was joined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. I feel their support. I believe that their support should be greater. They know my opinion, I am very upfront with them. I believe that they have recently weakened their positions in relation to Russia a little," Zelensky said.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Andrei Yermak, in turn, invites counterparts from Germany, France and Russia to hold a meeting of advisers to the Normandy leaders. Yermak also wants to revisit strict adherence to a complete ceasefire and the possibility of holding a meeting of the Normandy leaders.

Translation: Akulenko Olena