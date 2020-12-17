Ukraine calls on Russia to adhere to international obligations, including bilateral treaties, and previously agreed modalities for the delivery of humanitarian cargo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has issued a protest over the sending of yet another "humanitarian convoy" from Russia to the occupied Donbas in violation of law.

"On December 17, 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed a strong protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in connection with the Russian side committing yet another internationally wrongful act against the sovereignty of Ukraine," the MFA said in a statement.

As noted, "ignoring the previously expressed repeated warnings of the Ukrainian side, without its official consent, in violation of Ukrainian legislation, the conditions and modalities for the delivery of humanitarian aid, which had been previously agreed between Ukraine, the Russian Federation, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Russian side has once again illegally transported the so-called 'humanitarian cargo' to the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine."

Cargoes were transported through the Russian border checkpoints Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan and the respective checkpoints Izvarino and Uspenka which Ukrainian government had long shut down.

"The Russian side made it impossible for Ukrainian border guards and customs officers to carry out mandatory inspection procedures stipulated by Ukrainian legislation and international law, including bilateral international treaties," MFA stressed.

A note of protest was sent to the Russian Foreign Ministry demanding unswerving compliance with international obligations, including bilateral agreements, and previously agreed modalities for the delivery of humanitarian supplies.

The Ukrainian side also requires that humanitarian cargoes be sent in accordance with Ukraine's legislation and through government-controlled border checkpoints.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine once again emphasizes that an appropriate response will follow to all subsequent illegal action on the part of the aggressor power.

