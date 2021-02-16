Every last drop must be squeezed out of it for the sake of the country's security, the top diplomat says.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba says the Minsk negotiation process on Donbas settlement is now "rather alive than dead."

"The Minsk process is currently rather alive than dead; it hasn't yet exhausted its potential, so now we need to work within the framework of the Minsk process and squeeze every last drop out of it for the sake of Ukraine's security," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korčok in Kyiv on Tuesday, February 16, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

Read alsoBorrell: No normalization of EU-Russia relations without fulfillment of Minsk agreementsOn February 11, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Ambassador Heidi Grau, said negotiations within the TCG on the Donbas settlement had reached an impasse.

Donbas settlement talks on Minsk platform: Background

The Trilateral Contact Group for the Peaceful Settlement in Eastern Ukraine is an authorized group of representatives from Ukraine, the OSCE, and Russia, which was formed as a means to facilitate a diplomatic solution to the war in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation is now led by first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk.

Author: UNIAN