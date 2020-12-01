The secretary revealed no details on the meeting's agenda.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said a special meeting was being scheduled on the situation in Donbas.

Speaking with journalists, Danilov revealed no details on whether the so-called "Plan B" for Donbas settlement would be considered at the meeting, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

"It depends on the way in which 18 members of the National Security and Defense Council will consider the documents that we prepare, submit, systematize, and analyze. Depending on this, this or that decision will be made," Danilov said.

When asked to elaborate on the meeting's agenda, Danilov said: "The assessment of the developments in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and of what we need to do further to achieve peace," said the NSDC secretary.

Read alsoPossible deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Crimea to endanger whole Europe – NSDCHe said the Council would convene to pass certain managerial decisions."

"The National Security and Defense Council is about managerial decisions that are installed by a presidential decree and binding to everyone," Danilov said.

Donbas reintegration scenarios

On November 28, 2019, Danilov said the NSDC had five scenarios on the table for the ultimate reintegration of the occupied areas of Donbas, stopping short of disclosing their nature.

On December 7, the NSDC at a meeting behind closed doors approved one of five scenarios. No details were revealed either. "The scenario of reintegration is about bringing the occupied territories back to Ukraine," he said. According to Danilov, any scenario has its "derivatives" so the final result will depend on the conditions agreed at the Normandy Four Summit.

On December 9, 2019, the latest meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France, and the Russian Federation was held in Paris in the so-called Normandy format.

Author: UNIAN