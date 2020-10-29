Issues related to the settlement of the legal status of certain persons released in the previous exchanges were considered during a recent TCG meeting.

Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau calls for efforts for the mutual release of detainees in Donbas on the "all for all" principle.

Grau said in a statement posted on the OSCE's website; the statement was made after a regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on October 28, 2020.

According to her, "issues related to the settlement of the legal status of certain persons released in the previous exchanges were considered."

"I urge that every effort be exerted to proceed with mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees based on the 'all for all' principle, as provided for in the Minsk agreements," she said.

In the humanitarian working group, the preparations for the simultaneous opening of the new entry-exit crossing points (ECCPs) in Zolote and Shchastia of Luhansk region were discussed. The participants assured that both ECCPs would be ready to open on November 10, 2020.

Read alsoUkrainian troops mortared, shot at in Donbas warzone – one soldier wounded on Oct 29The economic working group focused on water supplies across the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The discussion also included environmental issues as well as questions of pension payment for the citizens living in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine”.

Release of Ukrainian citizens from captivity

On September 14, the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said that it was planned to discuss the issue of exchange of prisoners with the occupying authorities in Donbas.

On October 14, a regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) took place via videoconference. The participants discussed the truce in Donbas, the exchange of prisoners, the opening of new checkpoints, and also noted the slowdown in the TCG work on political issues.

Author: UNIAN