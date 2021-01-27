They discussed steps that would facilitate the peace process in eastern Ukraine.

Chief of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Wednesday took part in a video conference of political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed steps that could intensify the peace process in Donbas," the presidential press service reported on January 27.

"The parties agreed to continue consultations at subsequent meetings at the level of advisers," it said.

Normandy Four advisers' meeting

On January 12, Berlin hosted the latest round of talks of political advisers to the Normandy Four leaders.

Ukraine was represented by Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, while Deputy Head of Putin's Administration Dmitry Kozak acted on behalf of Russia.

The Ukrainian side focused on security issues, including on strengthening the respective component of the agreements.

The sides addressed all the issues on the agenda – from security to humanitarian ones. It is noted that the discussion was not an easy one, albeit constructive. As a result, all sides noted the importance of observing the ceasefire in Donbas.

Author: UNIAN